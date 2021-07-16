News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Covid cases continue to go up across east London

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:22 PM July 16, 2021   
Vaccinations are a reason for celebration

Latest Covid figures for east London for the week ending July 11 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Ahead of Freedom Day on Monday, July 19, updated Covid-19 figures show cases still rising across east London boroughs.  

The official data shows Tower Hamlets saw the number of cases rise in the seven days up to July 11 from 933 to 1,133.  

In Newham there were 722 cases reported in the same week, up from 633.

Redbridge Covid cases increased from 587 to 717 in the same period, while Havering went from 420 cases up to 628.  

Barking and Dagenham Covid cases rose from 308 to 479 in seven days up to July 11. 



Coronavirus
East London News

