Confirmed Covid cases at King George and Queen's hospital rose again this week. - Credit: Ken Mears

The latest Covid-19 figures for Queen's and King George hospitals have been released.

As of yesterday - November 17 - there were 60 patients across the two hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes with laboratory confirmed Covid-19.

This is five more than the previous Wednesday, according to weekly data from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

Eight of those 60 patients are in critical care, contributing to the finding that almost nine in 10 critical care beds across the hospitals are currently being used.

The occupancy rate has risen to 89.47 per cent from 85.96 the previous week.

Nine of the current cases had been newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

During the pandemic, 1,728 patients have died having had a laboratory confirmed positive Covid-19 test result within 28 days of death.

Another 5,871 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged. This figure includes some medically suspected cases, not just laboratory confirmed.