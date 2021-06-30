News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two Havering Covid-19 rapid testing sites to close

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:23 PM June 30, 2021   
Two rapid Covid testing sites in Havering are set to close due to a rise in people using lateral flow home kits.  

Sites at the Upminster Methodist Church in Upminster and North Romford Community Centre in Collier Row will be closed by Havering Council today (June 30). 

Test sites at the Rainham Celtic Farm in Rainham, Chippenham Road Children Centre in Harold Hill and on the High Street in Romford will continue to operate, along with the symptomatic mobile testing site in Upminster Station car park.  

Director of public health at Havering Council, Dr Mark Ansell, said he thanks residents for doing their bit by testing regularly for Covid-19.  

He said: “Home testing kits are available from over 50 locations across Havering, including many libraries and pharmacies.  

“As rates of infection are rising again, it is important that everyone keeps testing even if they do not have symptoms and so reduce the chances of spreading the virus to family, friends and the wider community.” 

Details of how to book a test or obtain home testing kits can be found at https://www.havering.gov.uk/covid19testing 

