Cllr Gillian Ford has been appointed by council leader Cllr Ray Morgon to the new Integrated Care Partnership, covering north east London - Credit: photo: Arnaud Stephenson

Havering's representative on a newly-formed local healthcare body has been decided.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for adults and health Cllr Gillian Ford has been appointed to the role on the newly-formed Integrated Care Partnership (ICP).

The ICP constitutes part of the wider North East London Integrated Care System (NEL ICS), which covers Havering, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Hackey and Waltham Forest boroughs.

Havering Council’s cabinet met on July 6 to note the formation of the new body, before Havering Council leader Ray Morgon appointed Cllr Ford to the role.

The ICP will consist of representatives from local authorities, plus local partners, to be tasked with meeting the health and social care needs of the area.

However, they will not commission services; this will sit with the Integrated Care Board (ICB), which operates parallel to the ICP in the ICS.

The local ICB is called NHS North East London, and replaced the North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (NEL CCG) on July 1. The appointments of representatives to the board have yet to be agreed.

Cllr Ford acknowledged that it has taken “a long time” to get to this stage, but said she believes “it does look like a positive move”.