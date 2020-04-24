Search

Advanced search

If you’re suffering financial hardship, Havering Council can help

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 April 2020

Haveirng Council info panel

Haveirng Council info panel

Archant

Council leader Damian White explains how the authority’s Emergency Assistance Scheme can provide cash and food vouchers

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White. Picture: Havering CouncilLeader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White. Picture: Havering Council

We understand these are incredibly difficult times for our residents.

Many are not only finding the restrictions on their lifestyles difficult but also feeling the pressure financially.

That is why we have put in place our £2million Emergency Assistance Scheme to help those of us who are struggling.

If you are suffering from financial hardship because of the Covid-19 crisis, including inability to pay rent, council tax or other bills, please call us because we can help!

Our comprehensive support package provides residents in real financial need with up to £100 a time in cash, up to a limit of £1,000 a year, as well as food vouchers. We also offer help replacing broken washing machines, ovens and fridge freezers – or to pay for repairs.

So far, we have helped around 100 people. I appreciate these are extremely testing times, not least for our most vulnerable residents, but I want you to know, your council is here to help. You are not alone.

You may also want to watch:

We continue to help those who are helping others.

Our online crowdfunding campaign in partnership with SpaceHive has already raised more than £5,000.

Thank you to everyone who has donated. Your generosity is providing much needed support to our voluntary sector at this critical time.

This week we were pleased to reopen the cemeteries at Romford, Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster as part of new government guidance. (However, the grounds to South Essex Crematorium will remain closed in accordance with Coronavirus Act Legislation until further notice.)

This will allow residents to visit the resting places of loved ones in our cemeteries. I hope that this brings them comfort during these tough times.

With the extension to lockdown, it is getting even harder to maintain distance from family and friends.

However, we must remain strong and continue to follow the lockdown rules.

It might not always seem like it but we are making progress controlling the pandemic in our borough.

This is testament to the efforts of our fantastic health and social care workers but also to the commitment and resolve of Havering residents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two arrested after Collier Row car chase

Picture: Debbie Jiggins

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: BHRUT switches cancer surgery and chemotherapy to private hospital in Brentwood

BHRUT cancer nurses Christelles Bisunga, Nikki Akar, Chelo Bou and Yagmur Kocak with ward clerk Sharon Murray (second from right). Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Two arrested after Collier Row car chase

Picture: Debbie Jiggins

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: BHRUT switches cancer surgery and chemotherapy to private hospital in Brentwood

BHRUT cancer nurses Christelles Bisunga, Nikki Akar, Chelo Bou and Yagmur Kocak with ward clerk Sharon Murray (second from right). Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Staff at Newham Hospital.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 25

Arsene Wenger takes a seat at Highbury Stadium after being unveiled as Arsenal's new manager

Coronavirus: Premier League discuss behind-closed-doors TV coverage

A general view of mounted police riding past the Emirates Stadium

Coronavirus: West Ham fan Iris, 86, gets Moyes call after recovery

Mark Noble of West Ham United greets Iris Burroughs (right) at a earlier meeting of the Any Old Irons Group at London Stadium (pic Avril Husband/West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

If you’re suffering financial hardship, Havering Council can help

Haveirng Council info panel
Drive 24