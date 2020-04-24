If you’re suffering financial hardship, Havering Council can help

Council leader Damian White explains how the authority’s Emergency Assistance Scheme can provide cash and food vouchers

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White. Picture: Havering Council

We understand these are incredibly difficult times for our residents.

Many are not only finding the restrictions on their lifestyles difficult but also feeling the pressure financially.

That is why we have put in place our £2million Emergency Assistance Scheme to help those of us who are struggling.

If you are suffering from financial hardship because of the Covid-19 crisis, including inability to pay rent, council tax or other bills, please call us because we can help!

Our comprehensive support package provides residents in real financial need with up to £100 a time in cash, up to a limit of £1,000 a year, as well as food vouchers. We also offer help replacing broken washing machines, ovens and fridge freezers – or to pay for repairs.

So far, we have helped around 100 people. I appreciate these are extremely testing times, not least for our most vulnerable residents, but I want you to know, your council is here to help. You are not alone.

We continue to help those who are helping others.

Our online crowdfunding campaign in partnership with SpaceHive has already raised more than £5,000.

Thank you to everyone who has donated. Your generosity is providing much needed support to our voluntary sector at this critical time.

This week we were pleased to reopen the cemeteries at Romford, Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster as part of new government guidance. (However, the grounds to South Essex Crematorium will remain closed in accordance with Coronavirus Act Legislation until further notice.)

This will allow residents to visit the resting places of loved ones in our cemeteries. I hope that this brings them comfort during these tough times.

With the extension to lockdown, it is getting even harder to maintain distance from family and friends.

However, we must remain strong and continue to follow the lockdown rules.

It might not always seem like it but we are making progress controlling the pandemic in our borough.

This is testament to the efforts of our fantastic health and social care workers but also to the commitment and resolve of Havering residents.