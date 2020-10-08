Havering’s coronavirus case rate doubles in a fortnight to highest level since April

Infection rates are on the rise. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The number of people in Havering testing positive for Covid-19 has more than doubled in the space of just two weeks - taking it to the highest rate in the borough since April.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Figures reveal that 158 positive tests were recorded in the week to October 2 - more than double the 75 recorded in the week to September 18.

It is the largest number of positive tests in the borough since mass testing began, with only two weeks in April recording higher numbers.

The figures equate to an incidence rate of 60.9 new cases per 100,000 people, which is similar to the London average of 60.5 but lower than the England average, which is at 101.

It puts Havering as having a higher incident rate than neighbouring Barking and Dagenham, which has 55 cases per 100,000 residents, but lower than Redbridge, which has a rate of 93.7.

You may also want to watch:

The council’s latest report on coronavirus in the borough states: “The rate of new cases in Havering is below that reported in areas included in the local authority Watchlist that are subject to national intervention. These include Manchester and Liverpool.

“However, the situation in Havering is clearly worsening. Everyone must do what he or she can to control the spread of coronavirus, protect the vulnerable and avoid the need for more intrusive measures.”

There were three people in Havering who were recorded as having Covid-related deaths in the week leading up to September 25 - the most recent week for which statistics are available.

That is the highest number since the last week of May, when five deaths were recorded.

But the figures remain well below those at the peak of the pandemic, with three consecutive weeks in April seeing 50 or more Covid-related deaths per week.

Havering is currently not subject to tighter restrictions such as those seen in parts of northern England, but residents must abide by national rules and guidelines such as not meeting in groups of more than six people, wearing face masks on public transport and in shops unless exempt, and self-isolating when required.

People are also reminded of the importance of social distancing and regularly washing their hands in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.