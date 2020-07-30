Search

Coronavirus quiz: How well do you know the social distancing rules?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020

The Optimist Tavern in Upminster reopened at the beginning of July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The Optimist Tavern in Upminster reopened at the beginning of July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Life has changed beyond recognition in the past five months - but how well do you really know the new coronavirus rules?

Since early March the government has introduced more and more guidelines in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus and to help keep the population healthy.

Advice started with regular, thorough hand washing and no longer shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the clear advice to stay at home to save lives.

You may also want to watch:

But as the country has emerged from lockdown, new rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

Now that Romford Market is up and running, shops, pubs and restaurants are open, and swimming pools and gyms begin to let people back, how well do you know the rules?

Take our quiz to find out.

