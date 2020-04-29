Search

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:48 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 29 April 2020

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Sharon Clay

A 90-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 has been left in limbo at Queen’s Hospital for more than a week after being given the all-clear to be discharged.

June Clay was first admitted to hospital on April 11 with a chest infection and, before being discharged, she tested positive for Covid-19.

But once doctors gave the green light for June to return to Willows on April 21, the care home said it would not take her back until she had a negative test.

She said: “My mum must be scared and confused. I am at my wits’ end.

“It is making me ill in knowing that I can’t see her, explain things to her or even sit down face to face with people to work out a satisfactory solution.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced care homes to stop visitors, Sharon went to see June every day and she still went most days during lockdown to wave at her mum through the window.

Sharon revealed she felt “helpless” at the current situation, adding: “I have not slept for weeks. I am worried sick how she is coping and understanding.

“I am extremely upset and stressed over the way my mother is being treated.”

A spokeswoman for Canford Healthcare, which runs Willows, confirmed on Tuesday (April 28) that the home, in London Road, Romford, is free of the Covid-19 virus.

She said: “In order to protect our residents and staff within the home, and due to the fact that we were unable to provide the specific isolation requirements within the home that Mrs Clay’s return would necessitate, we were unable to readmit her to the home.

“We are naturally very sorry for the distress that this has obviously caused both to Mrs Clay and her daughter.

“Given the current crisis, we are obliged to adhere strictly to the government’s advice in order to fulfil our duty of care for our remaining residents, our staff and their families.

“We very much hope that we will be able to welcome Mrs Clay back to the home very soon.”

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs Queen’s, told the Recorder it is working with its healthcare partners to find a solution for June and her family as soon as possible.

Magda Smith, the trust’s chief medical officer, said: “We understand that this is a difficult and anxious time for June Clay’s family.

“We constantly review all of the appropriate guidance for discharging patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have been in constant touch with staff at the care home since a clinical decision was made last week on Tuesday, April 21, that June was medically fit to be discharged, to agree the process in line with national guidelines.”

A BHRUT spokeswoman added: “As it stands, June is still in Mandarin A ward. We are just really keen to do the best we can for the patient.”

Sharon said: “The medics have done a brilliant job in bringing mum back to health but it is the admin side of things that is letting her down. Please let common sense and flexibility prevail.”

