Coronavirus: What is the Havering community doing to support those most in need?

The Take a Knife Save a Life team and their minibus in Hornchurch in January. Picture: Ellie Bailey Archant

People across Havering have pulled together to help the elderly and vulnerable by starting up new initiatives to deliver groceries. Here’s where you can find out what help is available and how you can get involved.

Groceries delivered by Harold Hill councillors

Harold Hill councillors, Cllr Brian Eagling, Martin Goode and Darren Wise are offering to help deliver groceries to elderly people or people who are self-isolating.

Residents are invited to contact Hari News or Bargain Booze in Oak Road to make an order and then if the store is too busy with other deliveries, the councillors will pick up food and Bargain Booze and deliver it to people’s addresses.

Cllr Eagling told the Recorder: “We don’t want to just sit and home doing nothing if we can help others.

“As councillors people know us and can trust us to deliver the food.”

Call 01708 341 081 to contact the councillors about their delivery service.

Food runs by Take a Knife Save a Life

Take a Knife Save a Life (Taksal), a Harold Hill group of volunteers who carry out street patrols across Havering, have been doing food runs for the elderly in the borough.

They will be out on the streets again this weekend to buy food for elderly and vulnerable people.

Taksal founder, Stephen Gowers said: “We’ve got a minibus which is fitted with a defibrilator and medical supplies and we’ve been using it to do food runs for elderly people.

“We’re also trying to link up with local food banks to help them deliver food to people they can’t get to.”

He added that the deliveries last week were difficult as panic-buying has led to many empty shelves in stores in Havering.

“Some of the shops have been kind enough to allow us to get in there early to get food,” said Stephen.

“People have been really appreciative. We had a woman from Dublin message us after we helped her mum who is 93 with a delivery.”

Volunteers have set up a Facebook group called Havering Covid 19 Mutual Aid which is part of a series of national Facebook groups offering support for residents.

The volunteers aim to help elderly, disabled or immunocompromised people access food and complete errands.

Visit covidmutualaid.org to find the Havering Facebook group.

Fruit Box is donating and delivering fruit and milk to care homes

An Upminster-based company that formerly delivered fruit to offices is giving away surplus milk and fruit to those most in need. In the coming months they will also be delivering tea, coffee, milk and groceries at discounted rates. Owner Chris Loveridge has already swung by Saint Francis Hospice, and plans to come bearing gifts to Romford Soup Kitchen at Havering Islamic Centre, Meadowbanks Care Home, The Oaks Care Home and more. Emailchris@fruitboxuk.com for more or check out the website.

Tandoori Lounge are delivering hot meals free of charge

The Hornchurch punjabi cuisine restaurant are offering their services to the elderly and vulnerable.

“During this difficult time, if any elderly and vulnerable people are having difficulty getting food due to being in isolation then we are here to help.” They say to drop them a text on 07375950247 with your address to get a hot meal to your door free of charge.

An abundance of fresh produce from Bloom and Veg Farm Shop, Upminster

Ocado might be down but you can still get your essentials delivered and support the local economy in the process. Get a crate’s worth of fruit, veg, meat, eggs for £40 including delivery. Call Daisy on 07482922069 or visit the Facebook page for more contacts.