Coronavirus: Romford Nando's staff member tests positive

PUBLISHED: 18:49 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 13 March 2020

The restaurant has had a thorough deep clean and has now reopened. Picture: PA

The restaurant has had a thorough deep clean and has now reopened. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A member of staff at Nando's, Romford, has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the restaurant to close last night for a deep clean.

A spokesman for the chicken restaurant in The Brewery said today, Friday, March 13: 'Our primary concern is the health and safety of our people and our customers. Our colleague is now self-isolating, in line with the NHS guidance and we are providing our teams with full support.

'As soon as we were notified about the case the restaurant was closed and overnight we carried out a thorough deep clean using a specialist cleaning company as a precautionary measure.

'Upon a further inspection this morning and after taking onboard current guidelines the restaurant reopened today. If anyone has any concerns regarding Covid-19 we advise that they follow the Public Health England guidelines.'

