Search

Advanced search

‘If there’s one positive thing to come out of the pandemic, it’s the community spirit’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 August 2020

Tom Murtagh, left, with fellow fundraiser Joe Emery . Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Tom Murtagh, left, with fellow fundraiser Joe Emery . Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

From paternity leave to furlough and now back to work, Tom Murtagh, corporate partnerships manager at Saint Francis Hospice, Havering-atte-Bower, explains how life has been for him these past five months

In March, the world changed so much within such a short space of time.

I was on paternity leave when the lockdown hit, and after only a few days back to work I was furloughed. I then returned to the hospice at the start of June.

It’s been incredibly strange being away from the hospice for so long. After over three months at home with my family, I’m now back in my role to lead the corporate fundraising team.

We work with businesses both big and small, looking to engage them in the work of the hospice and to support them in their fundraising for our patients and their care.

Our supporters range from huge, household names such as West Ham United FC to businesses on the high street and everything in between.

You may also want to watch:

Companies support us in many different ways, it’s not always about the cash they can give.

Support can come through volunteering their time to help us or providing services at a reduced cost.

Being socially responsible is so important, maybe now more so than ever to customers as well as employees, so working with a charity like ours really demonstrates a company’s commitment to their community.

If there’s one positive thing to come out of the pandemic, it’s the community spirit of everyone coming together.

Companies are very aware of the funding challenges we are facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and have still wanted to support us, despite uncertainty with their own businesses. And the kindness we’ve received from businesses in our community has been overwhelming.

Adapting to the “new normal” is something that we are all going to have to work together on, and we are keen to work with other local businesses to see how we can support each other in this.

We’d love to hear from any companies who would like to get involved and do something incredible for local people by working with us to come up with mutually beneficial ways to engage their staff and customers.

If you’d like to find out more about how you and your colleagues can make a difference, while having lots of team-building fun along the way, then please email me and my team at corporatefundraising@sfh.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Rainham residents ‘desperate’ as homes flooded to knee-level and sandbags unavailable

A submerged car in Stirling Close, Rainham. Picture: Faye Kristiansen

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Chigwell resident cycling to Southend for team at Queen’s Hospital who helped mum back from the brink

Adam Shinebroom pictured with mum Hazel. Adam is taking part in a charity cycle from Chigwell to Southend in September to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham residents ‘desperate’ as homes flooded to knee-level and sandbags unavailable

A submerged car in Stirling Close, Rainham. Picture: Faye Kristiansen

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Chigwell resident cycling to Southend for team at Queen’s Hospital who helped mum back from the brink

Adam Shinebroom pictured with mum Hazel. Adam is taking part in a charity cycle from Chigwell to Southend in September to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Focus all on Premier League insists Romford chairman

Delight for Romford Chairman Steve Gardener (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Our Daggers blogger gives his reaction to the club’s fans forum

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Simon Harmer impresses for Essex in rain-affected clash with Sussex

Essex players take a drinks break and spray disinfectant during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Elm Park and Harold Wood mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

A group of around 55 people attended a poignant service at Nicholas Church on Saturday, August 15, to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Andrew Ruff

Romford caregivers help out with donations to Havering Volunteer Centre

Home Instead Romford�s Grace Umhoefer, community engagement coordinator, delivering donations to Havering Volunteer Centre. Picture: Home Instead