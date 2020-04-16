Search

Clapping for NHS: Send us your thank you videos and rainbow pictures

PUBLISHED: 15:37 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 16 April 2020

Ryan and Lily Rummell with their rainbow. Picture: Lyn Rummell

Lyn Rummell

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8 pm.

You may also want to watch:

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through our streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address) to Jacob.Ranson@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

