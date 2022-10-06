Knitting group donates teddy pairs to Queen's Hospital patients
- Credit: Marilyn Wyatt
A knit and natter group based in Chadwell Heath has put their needles together to help patients at Queen's Hospital.
Nimble Fingers - a group run by volunteer trio Marilyn Wyatt, Kathleen Fynes and Joyce Jackson - has been creating teddy bears for the people on the Romford hospital's critical care unit ward.
They also make an identical soft toy to be given to the patient's family at home.
Marilyn said: "I just thought, what a lovely idea. If this is what the hospital wants, it's something simple that we can do."
The group - which has around 30 regular attendees - has already created 14 teddy pairs over the last month, with more on the way.
They also knit hats for premature babies.
Although Nimble Fingers has access to a share of some National Lottery funding, Marilyn thanked everyone who donates wool and needles to keep the group running.
Everyone is welcome to drop in and join Nimble Fingers, which runs from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesdays during school term time at Eastern Avenue Baptist Church Hall. There is only a nominal fee for refreshments provided.