Which care providers in Havering have been given the top marks overall by inspectors?

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is an independent regulatory body of the health and social care provision in England, and its role is to ensure people are given safe, effective, compassionate and high-quality care.

There are four ratings available - 'outstanding', 'good', 'requires improvement' and 'inadequate' - with services receiving an overall rating and for each of the CQC’s five categories.

Here are four Havering providers with an overall 'outstanding' rating, as of August 8, 2022.

Ebury Court Residential Care Home

This Rush Green care home was last inspected in September 2018 and reviewed on July 7, when it retained an overall rating of 'outstanding'.

According to the care home’s website, it was founded in 1981 by Rodney and Grace Key and continues to be family-run with their son Richard joining the business in 1983.

Caremark

Last June, this newspaper reported that this home had been given an overall 'outstanding' rating after an inspection in March.

In a review of this Hornchurch-based care home in July this year, the CQC retained the top marks.

At the time of the inspection in March 2021, Caremark provided personal care to 16 people living in their own homes.

Saint Francis Hospice

This hospice in Havering-atte-Bower was rated 'outstanding' overall by the CQC at its last inspection in April 2016.

It provides flexible care to those in need, offering the choice of spending time at the hospice, at home, or a mixture of both.

It cares for people with incurable illnesses living in Havering, Brentwood, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and West Essex.

Home Instead

This in-home care provider - rated 'outstanding' in June last year - says it offers people the opportunity to be cared for at home by providing tailored packages suited to individual requirements.

Its services cover Romford, Dagenham, Hornchurch and Rainham.



