Hornchurch care home launches video campaign ‘How to have a conversation with your parents on...’

Chris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home. Photo: Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie Daems Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie Daems

A Hornchurch care home has launched a series of videos giving advice on how to approach difficult conversations with your parents in later life.

Working in partnership, Chris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home in Butts Green Road - have created 10 videos called ‘How to have a conversation with your parents on’ and covers topics such as inheritance tax, funding for care, and the difference between home care and a care home.

The videos will be released weekly in the spring on their company social media pages and YouTube channels.

Jennie told the Recorder: “We realised that we both seek to support people that face a number of difficult challenges and the key one was about how they approach difficult conversations with their parents as they grow older. We often have people come to us who feel their parents need extra support to stay independent and comfortable at home but they don’t know where to start. They often have to consider financial implications too such as power of attorney, and helping people understand these complicated topics is what inspired us to create this video series.”

Havering is one of the oldest London boroughs, with more over 65 year olds in the capital than any other borough, and Jennie and Chris are passionate about helping families ensure these people are well cared for both physically and financially.

Here is the full list of video topics:

How to have a conversation with your parents about…

❏- Getting organised financially

- Lasting power of attorney

- ❏Working out how care costs have an impact on wealth

- Fraud prevention/scamming

- Inheritance tax

- Getting some support in the home

- Home care v care home

- Keeping fit & healthy

- Funding/budgeting for care

- What a typical care visit is like

To view the videos when they are released go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbqoK-pZgXlbMN6T3XwHHxg