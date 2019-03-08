Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch care home launches video campaign ‘How to have a conversation with your parents on...’

PUBLISHED: 16:43 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 15 March 2019

Chris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home. Photo: Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie Daems

Chris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home. Photo: Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie Daems

Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie Daems

A Hornchurch care home has launched a series of videos giving advice on how to approach difficult conversations with your parents in later life.

Chris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home. Photo: Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie DaemsChris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home. Photo: Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie Daems

Working in partnership, Chris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home in Butts Green Road - have created 10 videos called ‘How to have a conversation with your parents on’ and covers topics such as inheritance tax, funding for care, and the difference between home care and a care home.

The videos will be released weekly in the spring on their company social media pages and YouTube channels.

Jennie told the Recorder: “We realised that we both seek to support people that face a number of difficult challenges and the key one was about how they approach difficult conversations with their parents as they grow older. We often have people come to us who feel their parents need extra support to stay independent and comfortable at home but they don’t know where to start. They often have to consider financial implications too such as power of attorney, and helping people understand these complicated topics is what inspired us to create this video series.”

Havering is one of the oldest London boroughs, with more over 65 year olds in the capital than any other borough, and Jennie and Chris are passionate about helping families ensure these people are well cared for both physically and financially.

Chris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home. Photo: Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie DaemsChris Daems from Cervello Financial Planning and Jennie Bardrick from Radfield Care Home. Photo: Cervello Financial Planning/ Cassie Daems

Here is the full list of video topics:

How to have a conversation with your parents about…

❏- Getting organised financially

- Lasting power of attorney

- ❏Working out how care costs have an impact on wealth

- Fraud prevention/scamming

- Inheritance tax

- Getting some support in the home

- Home care v care home

- Keeping fit & healthy

- Funding/budgeting for care

- What a typical care visit is like

To view the videos when they are released go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbqoK-pZgXlbMN6T3XwHHxg

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin is keen to take the sting completely out of ever-changing Bees

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

West Ham boss Beard plays down favorites tag ahead of FA Cup clash with Villans

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford’s unbeaten women secure promotion in style as captain Earnshaw leads way

Chelmsford HC Ladies 5th XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Chelmer Park on 9th March 2019

Urchins Stimson confident ahead of Scholars challenge

Hornchurch players huddle (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists