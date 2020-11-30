Postcards and pictures cheer up Romford care home residents
- Credit: Willows Care Home
A Romford care home has thanked kind-hearted members of the community for helping to cheer up its residents during the second lockdown.
Willows Care Home called on people to send letters, postcards, drawings and poems to mark World Kindness Day earlier this month.
And in the two weeks since the appeal ran in the Recorder, the London Road care home’s postbag has been bulging with mail.
Manager Claudia Ramsamy said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Romford Recorder and its readers who have so generously given up their time to write or draw for our residents.
“We have made a wonderful display of all the lovely messages and drawings in our reception area.
You may also want to watch:
“It is a beautiful and visual reminder that we live in such a kind and caring community.”
Most Read
- 1 ‘Overwhelming’ response to Romford mum’s appeal sees Christmas decorations brighten up cemetery
- 2 Councillors table motion disagreeing with council’s support for plans to scrap public notice obligation
- 3 Hospitals and GPs in east London to start receiving Covid vaccines in early December
- 4 Hornchurch, Dagenham, Haringey and Wealdstone find out FA Trophy fate
- 5 Appeal after assault at block of flats near Roneo Corner
- 6 Heritage: Night the Nazis dropped parachute bombs on Harold Wood and Romford
- 7 Hornchurch defender Cooper departs for Hemel after five year stint at Bridge Avenue
- 8 More Crossrail test trains as project enters 'crucial' phase
- 9 Man in his 60s stabbed in Romford
- 10 What’s being done to stop anti-social behaviour in Ardleigh Green?