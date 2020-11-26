Postcards and pictures cheer up Romford care home residents

Willows Care Home wellbeing assistant Sheree Lickfold with some of the cards and pictures sent in to cheer up residents. Picture: Willows Care Home Willows Care Home

A Romford care home has thanked kind-hearted members of the community for helping to cheer up its residents during the second lockdown.

Willows Care Home called on people to send letters, postcards, drawings and poems to mark World Kindness Day earlier this month.

And in the two weeks since the appeal ran in the Recorder, the London Road care home’s postbag has been bulging with mail.

Manager Claudia Ramsamy said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Romford Recorder and its readers who have so generously given up their time to write or draw for our residents.

“We have made a wonderful display of all the lovely messages and drawings in our reception area.

“It is a beautiful and visual reminder that we live in such a kind and caring community.”