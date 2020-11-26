Search

Advanced search

Postcards and pictures cheer up Romford care home residents

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 November 2020

Willows Care Home wellbeing assistant Sheree Lickfold with some of the cards and pictures sent in to cheer up residents. Picture: Willows Care Home

Willows Care Home wellbeing assistant Sheree Lickfold with some of the cards and pictures sent in to cheer up residents. Picture: Willows Care Home

Willows Care Home

A Romford care home has thanked kind-hearted members of the community for helping to cheer up its residents during the second lockdown.

Willows Care Home called on people to send letters, postcards, drawings and poems to mark World Kindness Day earlier this month.

You may also want to watch:

And in the two weeks since the appeal ran in the Recorder, the London Road care home’s postbag has been bulging with mail.

Manager Claudia Ramsamy said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Romford Recorder and its readers who have so generously given up their time to write or draw for our residents.

“We have made a wonderful display of all the lovely messages and drawings in our reception area.

“It is a beautiful and visual reminder that we live in such a kind and caring community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dagenham & Redbridge manager McMahon felt it was a ‘cruel’ defeat to Mansfield Town

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Postcards and pictures cheer up Romford care home residents

Willows Care Home wellbeing assistant Sheree Lickfold with some of the cards and pictures sent in to cheer up residents. Picture: Willows Care Home

‘Giving back is important’: Young people helping others during the Covid pandemic

Joshua Neal with a cake he baked for Queen's Hospital staff. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Dagenham & Redbridge suffer late FA Cup heartbreak at Mansfield Town

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Heritage: How a Harold Wood man saved Queen Victoria’s life

Queen Victoria in 1900, 50 years after William Holder took a blow aimed at her. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images