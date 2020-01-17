How cosmetic dentures will give you something to smile about

'Thank you all so much for giving me back the confidence to smile.' - Neil, Perfect Smile Spa customer. Picture: Perfect Smile Spa Archant

Missing teeth can dent confidence, not to mention the physiological issues. But, as award-winning cosmetic dentist Dr Jas Sagoo explains, help is at hand…

Before cosmetic dentures (bottom left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after cosmetic dentures. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa Before cosmetic dentures (bottom left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after cosmetic dentures. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa

There are all sorts of reasons why people have missing teeth: accidents, long term smoking and poor dental maintenance, for example.

Perfect Smile Spa has appeared on Extreme Makeover and This Morning TV. Picture: Perfect Smile Spa. Perfect Smile Spa has appeared on Extreme Makeover and This Morning TV. Picture: Perfect Smile Spa.

Some people are happy to live with a gap or two, but there are downsides:

· Crooked teeth - your teeth all support each other; any missing ones can potentially cause other teeth to shift. Over time, this can contribute to a crooked smile.

· Gum disease and tooth decay - if teeth shift and move, brushing all surfaces of the teeth can be tricky, leaving plaque to form and increasing the risk of gum disease.

· Loss of jawbone - the jawbone supports the roots of the teeth so, as soon as a tooth is missing, the jawbone may shrink and alter how you look.

· Jaw pain - when teeth move, the bite changes, putting pressure on the jaw joint and causing pain and even headaches and other health issues.

· Speech changes - teeth help to form the way people speak, so missing teeth can change the way you sound.

· Diet changes - with fewer teeth it's harder to eat everything you once enjoyed because the teeth that helped you chew aren't there anymore.

The good news is that all this can be fixed - and, with the use of cosmetic dentures, no one will ever know there's been any treatment. Except that you'll have a stunning new smile.

At Perfect Smile Spa, we believe in the best so we offer cosmetic dentures rather than the standard version. Why have great when you can have fantastic, as we say!

Cosmetic dentures

There are two ways of dealing with this bespoke service:

· Implant dentures - there's no plate and the acrylic denture is as strong as a real tooth. This is a more expensive treatment.

· Removable dentures - there is a plate, but it's much smaller, lighter and more comfortable than the standard version. The denture is made from acrylic and the plate from chrome or cobalt chrome and, because it's small, more of the palate is free for you to taste your favourite foods better.

We do a lot of both treatments; it really just depends on the patient's budget or the finish that they want. Either way, we have finance options at Perfect Smile Spa so patients can spread the payments, making the treatment much more affordable.

There are lots of advantages to cosmetic dentures - which patients with missing teeth immediately appreciate. Our fitting process is precise and detailed, capturing the fine details of your gums, oral muscles and soft tissues so that the dentures aren't just a great fit, but a perfect fit.

Cosmetic dentures have the edge when it comes to smile aesthetics and replacing missing teeth with dentures. The shade, shape, position and overall look of the teeth are customised in detail until patients are 100% happy with the result.

Cosmetic dentures don't just transform the smile, they also transform the face, restoring the structure of the face, often taking years off your appearance. Badly fitted dentures or a smile with missing teeth can contribute to lowered confidence and self-esteem. With precisely fitted dentures that are made to look beautiful and patients often find their confidence is boosted.

People have certain perceptions of dentures: they're not like real teeth; they're old-fashioned; your grandma has them. But our technicians, using the latest technology and materials, make the dentures look like real teeth, matching tooth and gum colours so everything looks natural.

Our cosmetic dentures are usually constructed over five thorough appointments. Following a free consultation, at future appointments we take detailed impressions of the teeth and gums. The cosmetic dentures are then crafted in a laboratory and the finished product is fitted and adjusted until they're just right.

For find out more about Perfect Smile Spa, 132a High Street, Hornchurch RM12 4UH, at www.perfectsmilespa.com email care@perfectsmilespa.co.uk or call 01708 442114.