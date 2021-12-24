News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Top doctor’s new job 'signals closer collaboration' at hospital trusts

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2021
Magda Smith, newly appointed group deputy chief medical officer at Barts Health.

Magda Smith, newly appointed group deputy chief medical officer at Barts Health. - Credit: BHRUT

King George and Queen’s hospitals' most senior doctor is to be seconded to another east London trust. 

Magda Smith, currently chief medical officer at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), has been appointed group deputy chief medical officer at Barts Health. 

Professor Alistair Chesser, group chief medical officer at Barts, which runs five hospitals across Newham, Tower Hamlets and the City of London, called the appointment "a sign of the growing collaboration between our two organisations".

Senior roles across the trusts are being made open to staff of both trusts, and Prof Chesser said they "expect to see increasing cross-fertilisation in both directions over time".

Matthew Trainer, chief executive at BHRUT, for whom Ms Smith will continue to work as a consultant gastroenterologist, said the appointment was “great news” for the collaboration between the two trusts. 

Earlier this month, Jacqui Smith, chair-in-common for the two trusts, denied the plans signalled a “mega-merger”.

BHRUT will recruit a replacement chief medical officer in the new year, it said.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Disrespectful' application to reduce parking at Romford flats refused
  2. 2 ‘His heart was always in Romford’: Tributes paid to busker and amateur historian
  3. 3 Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix
  1. 4 What time do east London shopping centres close on Christmas Eve?
  2. 5 'They just don't care': Unauthorised groups 'ruin' pitches for Harold Wood Cougars
  3. 6 Covid cases jump 62% at King George and Queen's hospitals
  4. 7 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
  5. 8 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
  6. 9 Beam Park: Developer sorry for continuing to advertise 'unapproved' station
  7. 10 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
NHS
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted outstanding schools in Havering, including Nelmes Primary School, Scargill Infant School and Hall Mead School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Havering's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A stock picture of CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London.

Havering Council

Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval

Daniel Gayne

person
Rasika with his clients

Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Central Park

Knife Crime

'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to boys who died in Brentwood

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon