Queen’s and King George hospitals have the third highest coronavirus death toll in London

PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 20 November 2020

Romford and Goodmayes hospitals have the third highest death toll in London. Picture: Ken Mears

More patients have died from Covid-19 at King George Hospital and Queen’s Hospital since the start of the pandemic than almost anywhere else in London.

Last week, the trust which runs both hospitals - Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) - confirmed 48 deaths from coronavirus.

A total of 29 of these deaths occurred during the week itself, compared to only eight during the week at the five hospitals run by neighbouring Barts Health NHS Trust.

Since the start of the pandemic, BHRUT has seen the third highest number of total Covid deaths out of all the NHS trusts in London.

The first and second highest numbers of deaths were both recorded by trusts that manage five hospitals.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs five east London hospitals including Whipps Cross in Leytonstone, has seen 704 patients die from Covid.

London North West University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs five hospitals and a hospice, has seen 649 patients die from Covid since March.

BHRUT has recorded the deaths of 599 Covid patients, as of the latest figures released by the government.

The trust manages hospitals in Havering and Redbridge, which is currently the borough with the highest rate of Covid infections in London.

On November 2, Redbridge recorded a one-day spike of more than 150 new cases.

