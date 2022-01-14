News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Trust urges ‘rigour’ in antibiotic use after rise in infections linked to over-prescription

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 PM January 14, 2022
Kathryn Halford in the Lavender Garden at Queen's Hospital. Picture: BHRUT

Kathryn Halford, chief nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust - Credit: BHRUT

The NHS trust in charge of Queen’s and King George hospitals has urged staff to be more disciplined in antibiotic use after a rise in bowel infections linked to over-prescription. 

On Tuesday, January 11, Kathryn Halford, chief nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) told a board meeting that clostridium difficile – or C. diff – infections were “becoming a bit of a problem for us”. 

She said the bacterial infection – which causes diarrhoea, commonly affects people recently treated with antibiotics and spreads easily – had not been a problem at the trust “for quite some time”. 

She said the trust’s microbiologist was taking action to ensure antibiotic prescription returns to the "level of rigour that we had prior to Covid”. 

“We know through Covid lots of people prescribed far more antibiotics, when we were trying to discover how to treat this disease,” she noted. 

Queen's Hospital
King George Hospital
Havering News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Clogs Day Nursery

Education News

'Children wander around sobbing': Nursery rated Inadequate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
AJ Goddard of Deptford

'South or east of the water?': Pie shop to open in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

London Live News

Woman's body found in Harold Hill house fire

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Newaj Ahmed, 37, recently started working as an Uber driver.

Metropolitan Police

Uber driver 'spat on by passengers' in Romford

Daniel Gayne

person