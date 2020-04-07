Coronavirus: BHRUT confirms 74 deaths

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

East London hospitals in Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) and Barts Health NHS Trust have today confirmed 29 more deaths from the virus.

This brings their respective total deaths up to 74 and 138 since the beginning of the pandemic crisis.

Following testing and further investigation, BHRUT has been able to confirm that 20 patients who died between March 19 and March 26 were victims of the virus.

Eight of the nine new deaths announced by Barts Health NHS Trust are from April 5, suggesting figures from yesterday (April 6) may not be confirmed until tomorrow.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which covers five hospitals in east London including Whipps Cross and Newham Hospital, has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 deaths out of all London trusts.

The three worst-hit London trusts are:

- London North West University Hospitals NHS Trust, which has seen 183 deaths

- King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which has seen 163

- Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust, which has seen 151.