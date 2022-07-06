Staff from BHRUT have been engaged in a number of 'super clinics' and other such initiatives in an attempt to bring down waiting list numbers - Credit: BHRUT

An east London NHS trust's long-term treatment waiting list has been slashed to basically zero.

After announcing last month it had drastically cut the number of patients waiting more than two years for treatment, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) has now confirmed it has cut back the list further from 218 to just three.

Those still on the list have chosen to delay for various reasons, the trust claimed.

This comes after the Recorder reported earlier this year that BHRUT had accidentally wiped 1,800 people from a waiting list, including 200 waiting for more than two years.

Chief executive Matthew Trainer apologised for the error at the time, and said extra clinics would reduce the backlog.

Matthew Trainer, the chief executive at BHRUT - Credit: BHRUT

Among the teams providing support to reduce the waiting list were those working in ultrasound.

Hanna Mitcalfe, BHRUT's ultrasound manager, said: "The key to getting these patients seen was absolutely down to teams working together and supporting each other."

In a statement, the trust said it will now focus on those waiting more than a year, using many of the same methods employed so far.