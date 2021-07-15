News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Mask wearing to remain at Queen's and King George hospitals after July 19

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:20 PM July 15, 2021   
BHRUT head nurse Kathryn Halford

Head nurse Kathryn Halford said BHRUT is doing "everything we can" to keep its hospitals safe. - Credit: BHRUT

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) will ask patients and visitors to wear a face covering in its hospitals after July 19. 

The trust runs Queen’s and King George hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes. 

The government confirmed this week that almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed on Monday, including the legal requirement to wear coverings. 

Kathryn Halford, chief nurse for BHRUT, said: “The safety of our staff and patients remains our top priority. Our staff will continue to wear their face masks after Monday July 19. We will ask patients and visitors to wear a face covering. 

“It remains vital that we do everything we can to protect our staff and patients, many of whom are more vulnerable to Covid.

You may also want to watch:

"Sadly, we are not yet free from the risk of Covid. Cases are rising in our boroughs and some people have not been vaccinated. 

“We are aware some of our staff and patients may feel anxious about the relaxation of rules, and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to keep our hospitals safe.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin
  2. 2 Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site
  3. 3 YMCA prepares to move residents into new Romford accommodation
  1. 4 'We've got nowhere to go': Bereaved Harold Hill family faces eviction
  2. 5 Romford MP stands by controversial tweet to footballer
  3. 6 Insurer names UK's top 20 car theft hotspots
  4. 7 Romford man charged with attempted murder
  5. 8 Romford barber celebrates 60 years of cutting hair
  6. 9 Drapers’ Academy closed early due to positive Covid case in catering team
  7. 10 'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford

North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said NHS visitor guidance will stay in place across all health services including hospitals, GP practices, dental practices, optometrists and pharmacies to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Dr Jagan John, the CCG's chair and a Barking GP, said: “Wearing a face covering and keeping a safe distance from others continues to play a vital role in protecting all our patients and staff.

“As restrictions are cautiously lifted from Monday, it is essential that everyone continues to play their part in limiting the spread of infection – particularly with a number of critical care patients being treated for Covid-19 in our local hospitals.

“This also highlights the need for anyone who has not already had a Covid-19 vaccination to come forward for theirs as soon as possible.”

Queen's Hospital
King George Hospital
Coronavirus
Ilford News
Romford News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IECC Eid celebration

Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

person
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Kem Cetinay arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon