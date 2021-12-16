News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

BHRUT reveals number of Covid jabs it has given since opening vaccine hub

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:00 PM December 16, 2021
Andy getting his jab

Andy Daly receiving his jab, from nurse Sharon Wright, at the King George hub. - Credit: BHRUT

The trust responsible for Queen's Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes revealed it has given 136,500 Covid jabs in one year since opening its first vaccine hub.  

Queen’s Hospital opened its hub on December 15 last year, with the aim of vaccinating care home workers and vulnerable frontline staff across Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust's (BHRUT) three boroughs.  

The King George vaccination hub opened in January and became a certified centre in March, allowing it to offer vaccinations to the public. 

Andy Daly was the first person to receive his jab, from nurse Sharon Wright, at the King George hub yesterday (December 15) as the trust marked the year anniversary of the Queen’s Hospital hub opening.  

Children's booth

The decorated children's booth at the King George hub - Credit: BHRUT

Boosters are being offered to all staff at Queen’s Hospital, while the public can receive theirs at the King George hub. 

To cater for 12-to-15-year-olds, who are now eligible for the vaccination, the King George hub offers a decorated a booth to ensure children feel comfortable.  

Book your booster vaccination here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ 


Most Read

  1. 1 'I could have died': Motorist says car windscreen pierced by retail park barrier
  2. 2 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  3. 3 Start date announced for delayed leisure centre build
  1. 4 Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal
  2. 5 Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live
  3. 6 Teens accused of murder and robbery after fatal stabbing given court date
  4. 7 Boy, 14, charged with murder of man found dead on Rainham street
  5. 8 Collier Row family creates Christmas lights show for children's charity
  6. 9 Permanent school street schemes vote delayed after consultation criticism
  7. 10 Planned driver strikes could hit five Tube lines on Saturday
Coronavirus
King George Hospital
Queen's Hospital
Romford News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Construction of homes is ongoing at Beam Park

Beam Park

Plans for nearly 900 homes around Beam Park iced

Daniel Gayne

person
Clockwise from top left: Hassan Ibrahim, Abdirazak Yassin, Jason Hardcastle, Aaron Noah, Kyle Shillingford, Robert Neville.

London Live News

Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Romford M&S staff released a Christmas TikTok video today

Music | Gallery

Meet the M&S Romford workers taking TikTok by storm

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Wendy's Romford opened today (December 8) seeing queues of people waiting to try the new fast-food outlet

Food and Drink

Review: What did we think of the new Wendy's in Romford?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon