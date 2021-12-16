BHRUT reveals number of Covid jabs it has given since opening vaccine hub

Andy Daly receiving his jab, from nurse Sharon Wright, at the King George hub. - Credit: BHRUT

The trust responsible for Queen's Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes revealed it has given 136,500 Covid jabs in one year since opening its first vaccine hub.

Queen’s Hospital opened its hub on December 15 last year, with the aim of vaccinating care home workers and vulnerable frontline staff across Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust's (BHRUT) three boroughs.

The King George vaccination hub opened in January and became a certified centre in March, allowing it to offer vaccinations to the public.

Andy Daly was the first person to receive his jab, from nurse Sharon Wright, at the King George hub yesterday (December 15) as the trust marked the year anniversary of the Queen’s Hospital hub opening.

The decorated children's booth at the King George hub - Credit: BHRUT

Boosters are being offered to all staff at Queen’s Hospital, while the public can receive theirs at the King George hub.

To cater for 12-to-15-year-olds, who are now eligible for the vaccination, the King George hub offers a decorated a booth to ensure children feel comfortable.

Book your booster vaccination here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/



