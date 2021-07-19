News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Hospitals increase critical care capacity after rise in Covid-19 patients

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:22 PM July 19, 2021   
NHS turns 73

As the NHS turns 73, the Recorder takes a look back at what has happened at BHRUT hospitals since the Covid-19 pandemic began. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Queen’s hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes will be increasing their critical care capacity to look after a surge of patients with Covid-19.  

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), has confirmed it has seen an increase in patients admitted with coronavirus across both hospitals.  

This comes after official data has shown that Covid cases are continuing to rise across east London, such as in Havering, where cases went from 420 to 628 over seven days.  

BHRUT's chief medical officer, Magda Smith, said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 being admitted to our hospitals and we are increasing our critical care capacity to manage this. 

“To help keep our patients and staff safe at this time, we are asking visitors to continue to observe all of our infection control practices, including wearing masks inside our hospitals.” 



You may also want to watch:

Health
Romford News
Ilford News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harold Wood Tesco subject to redevelopment plans

Planning and Development

Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A meteor seen during a Perseids meteor shower. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Weather

Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Gourmet 4 at The Brewery in Romford is located in-between Sleep.8 and TGI Fridays.

'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Kem Cetinay arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon