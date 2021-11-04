Covid cases in two BHRUT hospitals more than double in two weeks

The latest figures show Covid cases more than doubled across Queen's Hospital, pictured, and King George Hospital in two weeks. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Covid-19 cases across two hospitals in the area more than doubled in two weeks, the latest figures show.

King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen’s Hospital in Romford have experienced a spike in coronavirus patients as positive cases continue to rise across the UK.

The hospitals are run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT), which reported there were 72 patients in the two hospitals with coronavirus as of October 27.

On October 12, there were only 34.

The most recent figures show that 10 of the Covid-positive patients were being treated in intensive care or with enhanced oxygen due to a severe case of the virus.

This means there were two less patients in the hospitals’ ICUs than on October 12.

Covid-19 cases have been rising across the UK in recent weeks, with government figures showing an increase from 34,000 new cases a day to a peak of 47,000 a day by October 23.

The seven day average has since fallen slightly to just over 39,000 new positive cases a day.

BHRUT chief medical officer Magda Smith said: “An increasing number of cases across the country has led to more Covid patients in our hospitals.

“As we approach the winter months, this serves as a reminder of how important it is that everyone, and particularly our more vulnerable residents, has their booster jab and the flu jab.

“This will help provide as much protection as possible to prevent them from becoming seriously ill and needing to be admitted to hospital.”

Since the start of the pandemic last year, 1,711 people have died with Covid in the King George and Queen's hospitals.