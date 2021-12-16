Here's how many Covid patients there are at Queen's and King George hospitals in east London - Credit: Peter Byrne / PA

Covid-19 cases at Queen’s and King George hospitals continue to rise.

There were 91 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 across the hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes as of yesterday (December 15).

This is 11 more than the previous Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

Eight of the current cases were newly-diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

There was a total of 13 Covid patients in critical care at the hospitals.

Pressure on critical care capacity has eased slightly, with a total occupancy rate of 94.74pc at last count – after all beds were full at the same time last week.

During the pandemic, a total of 1,754 people have now died across the two BHRUT hospitals after having a positive Covid test within 28 days of death.