News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Are Covid cases still rising at Queen's and King George hospitals?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:36 PM December 16, 2021
There is concern that if Covid-19 rates continue to rise at the rate that they are, hospitals will become overwhelmed again.

Here's how many Covid patients there are at Queen's and King George hospitals in east London - Credit: Peter Byrne / PA

Covid-19 cases at Queen’s and King George hospitals continue to rise.

There were 91 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 across the hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes as of yesterday (December 15).

This is 11 more than the previous Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

Eight of the current cases were newly-diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

There was a total of 13 Covid patients in critical care at the hospitals.

Pressure on critical care capacity has eased slightly, with a total occupancy rate of 94.74pc at last count – after all beds were full at the same time last week. 

During the pandemic, a total of 1,754 people have now died across the two BHRUT hospitals after having a positive Covid test within 28 days of death.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I could have died': Motorist says car windscreen pierced by retail park barrier
  2. 2 Teens accused of murder and robbery after fatal stabbing given court date
  3. 3 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  1. 4 Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live
  2. 5 Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal
  3. 6 Start date announced for delayed leisure centre build
  4. 7 Boy, 14, charged with murder of man found dead on Rainham street
  5. 8 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  6. 9 Collier Row family creates Christmas lights show for children's charity
  7. 10 Permanent school street schemes vote delayed after consultation criticism
London Live News
Data
Coronavirus
Havering News
Redbridge News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Construction of homes is ongoing at Beam Park

Beam Park

Plans for nearly 900 homes around Beam Park iced

Daniel Gayne

person
Clockwise from top left: Hassan Ibrahim, Abdirazak Yassin, Jason Hardcastle, Aaron Noah, Kyle Shillingford, Robert Neville.

London Live News

Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Romford M&S staff released a Christmas TikTok video today

Music | Gallery

Meet the M&S Romford workers taking TikTok by storm

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Dennis King and Brian Tanner mugshots

Investigations

Revealed: The paedophile ring files the police didn't want you to read

Charles Thomson

person