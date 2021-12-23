Covid cases jump 62% at King George and Queen's hospitals

The number of Covid-19 patients at King George and Queen's hospitals is up 62pc compared to a week ago - Credit: PA

Covid-19 cases at King George and Queen's hospitals have jumped 62 per cent in a week.

A total of 147 patients across the two hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford had laboratory-confirmed Covid as of yesterday - December 22 - compared with 91 on the previous Wednesday.

Of the current cases, 29 were newly-diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

There was a total of 19 Covid patients in critical care across the two hospitals. Critical care beds have a total occupancy rate of 87.72 per cent.

During the pandemic, a total of 1,762 patients have now died in BHRUT hospitals having had a positive Covid test result within 28 days of death, following eight in the last week.

A further 6,112 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged.