News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Covid cases jump 62% at King George and Queen's hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:51 PM December 23, 2021
Updated: 3:10 PM December 23, 2021
Hospital admissions because of Covid-19 are rising again. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Covid-19 patients at King George and Queen's hospitals is up 62pc compared to a week ago - Credit: PA

Covid-19 cases at King George and Queen's hospitals have jumped 62 per cent in a week.

A total of 147 patients across the two hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford had laboratory-confirmed Covid as of yesterday - December 22 - compared with 91 on the previous Wednesday

Of the current cases, 29 were newly-diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

There was a total of 19 Covid patients in critical care across the two hospitals. Critical care beds have a total occupancy rate of 87.72 per cent. 

During the pandemic, a total of 1,762 patients have now died in BHRUT hospitals having had a positive Covid test result within 28 days of death, following eight in the last week.

A further 6,112 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged.

London Live News
Data
Coronavirus
Romford News
Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted outstanding schools in Havering, including Nelmes Primary School, Scargill Infant School and Hall Mead School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Havering's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A stock picture of CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London.

Havering Council

Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval

Daniel Gayne

person
Rasika with his clients

Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Central Park

Knife Crime

'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to boys who died in Brentwood

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon