Critical care beds full as Covid cases rise at Queen's and King George
- Credit: PA
All critical care beds at Queen’s and King George hospitals are currently being used as the number of Covid-19 patients rises.
There were 80 laboratory-confirmed Covid cases at the hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes, as of today (December 9).
This is up from 72 patients the previous Thursday, according to weekly figures published by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the facilities.
Eight of the current cases were diagnosed within the previous 24 hours and there are 12 Covid patients being treated in critical care.
The occupancy rate in critical care has risen from 94.74 per cent last week to 100pc.
During the pandemic, a total of 1,749 patients have died in the two hospitals having tested positive to Covid within 28 days of death.
A further 5,997 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged.
