Weekly fall in Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals
The total number of Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals has fallen in the past week.
As of Tuesday (October 12), there were 34 people with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 being treated at the Romford and Goodmayes facilities.
This figure is nine cases lower than the previous recording on October 6.
Seven of the 34 patients were being treated in critical care, according to the statistics released by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).
There had been nine in critical care on October 6.
The number of critical care beds being used rose week-on-week, from 75.4 to 80.7 per cent.
Two patients were newly diagnosed with the virus in the previous 24 hours as of October 12, BHRUT said.
A total of 1,696 patients at the hospitals had a laboratory-confirmed positive Covid test within 28 days of their death.
But 5,652 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged.