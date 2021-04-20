Covid hospital admissions and deaths in stark decline, NHS trust data shows

Published: 1:17 PM April 20, 2021

There have been three new Covid-19 deaths this week at King George and Queen’s hospitals, but admissions and critical care numbers are still very low.

Figures from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) show it has not had more than 30 in-patients with the virus since the beginning of this month, with 23 as of April 8.

There has not been more than one death per day at the trust since February 27, when it started switching between one and zero.

There were two new admissions of Covid-19 to the hospitals up to April 7, with 34 across London - this is a significant decrease in comparison to early January, when there were up to 17 new admissions per day at Queen's and King George.

The number of people in critical care with coronavirus has also decreased, as there are eight people in intensive care with Covid-19 currently, compared to 10 on March 31.

Figures also show that the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive with Covid-19 at BHRUT is 1,622 until April 13, the latest date for reliable data, with two since April 6.

Nearly 4,900 patients with coronavirus have now recovered and discharged from the two hospitals.