News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Covid hospital admissions and deaths in stark decline, NHS trust data shows

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 1:17 PM April 20, 2021   
gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

There have been three new Covid-19 deaths this week at King George and Queen’s hospitals but admissions and critical care numbers are still very low - Credit: Adriana Elgueta

There have been three new Covid-19 deaths this week at King George and Queen’s hospitals, but admissions and critical care numbers are still very low.

Figures from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) show it has not had more than 30 in-patients with the virus since the beginning of this month, with 23 as of April 8.

There has not been more than one death per day at the trust since February 27, when it started switching between one and zero.

There were two new admissions of Covid-19 to the hospitals up to April 7, with 34 across London - this is a significant decrease in comparison to early January, when there were up to 17 new admissions per day at Queen's and King George.

The number of people in critical care with coronavirus has also decreased, as there are eight people in intensive care with Covid-19 currently, compared to 10 on March 31.

You may also want to watch:

Figures also show that the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive with Covid-19 at BHRUT is 1,622 until April 13, the latest date for reliable data, with two since April 6.

Nearly 4,900 patients with coronavirus have now recovered and discharged from the two hospitals.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine
  2. 2 Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station
  3. 3 Harold Wood residents delighted as deer graze outside their windows
  1. 4 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
  2. 5 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
  3. 6 Brentwood's unsung heroes helping the community during the pandemic
  4. 7 Array of activities to be held at Weald Park Country Show 2021
  5. 8 Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell
  6. 9 Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months
  7. 10 Exploring the 'Alby Effect' in new book written about Harold Wood hero
Coronavirus
Havering News
Barking and Dagenham News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Staff at the Eyelash Bar in The Romford Shopping Hall celebrate being open for business again

Lockdown Easing

Best friends open beauty academy in Romford Shopping Hall

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Laurence Fox visits Romford

Elections | Video

Mayoral election 2021: 'Free London' candidate Laurence Fox visits Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Bekash owner Solly Ahmed (l) with former Mayor of Havering Cllr Roger Ramsey and chef Mukith Miah (r)

Food Reviews

Bekash restaurant ranked best curry house in Havering on Tripadviser

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

Lockdown Easing | Video

Hundreds of shoppers queue outside Primark in Romford as restrictions ease

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus