Barking, Havering and Redbridge hospital trust's chief financial officer steps down

PUBLISHED: 13:44 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 19 November 2019

Nick Swift has resigned as the chief financial officer of BHRUT. Photo: BHRUT

Archant

The chief financial officer of Barking, Havering and Redbridge's hospital trust has stepped down as a result of failing to deliver savings at a suitable pace.

Nick Swift, who joined Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) in September last year, has chosen to resign from his post.

In February, the trust - which runs both Queen's and King George hospitals - published a financial plan which it believed will help healthcare bosses make £100million of savings over a two year period.

A 2018 report found that the trust was operating with a £481 million defecit.

BHRUT's interim chief executive, Chris Bown said: "Like many NHS organisations our trust has a long history of poor financial performance.

"For more than a year we have been working hard to try and change that and deliver high quality care in a way which is sustainable. We achieved our financial forecast in 2018/19.

"Our challenge has been the pace at which we have delivered savings has been slow.

"Nick Swift has decided he should be held to account for this and has decided to resign."

He added: "I am disappointed he has decided to leave, but I respect his decision. I would like to pay tribute to Nick. He is a patient-focused leader who has contributed a great deal to our trust and to the NHS."

Mr Swift will remain at the trust until February to allow time for his successor to be appointed.

