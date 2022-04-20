The chief executive for the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) has been named as one of the best at his job by a leading health journal.

Matthew Trainer, who took charge of the trust running Queen's and King George hospitals in August 2021, was featured in the Health Service Journal's top chief executives for 2022.

Compiled annually, it is based on criteria including performance during the pandemic and wider contributions to the health and social care system.

Jacqui Smith, chair of BHRUT, said she is "delighted" at Mr Trainer's inclusion.

She said he has "set out the priorities he plans to focus on, including the system-wide issues which need tackling to improve our urgent and emergency care performance, and making our trust the best, and most inclusive, workplace it can be.”

Mr Trainer added: “It’s nice to get this recognition and it reflects the efforts of the whole leadership team at the trust over the last year."

Acknowledging there remains work to do, he said: "I look forward to us showing that we can cut A&E waiting times, reduce our waiting lists for surgery, and improve patient and staff experience over the next few years to justify the faith people have shown in us.”