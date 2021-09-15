Hospital trust's new chief exec bids to improve emergency waiting times

Published: 11:16 AM September 15, 2021

BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer on the trust's emergency performance: 'Too many people, of all ages, are waiting for too long.' - Credit: BHRUT

Too many people are waiting too long for emergency hospital care.

That is the message from the new chief executive of the trust which runs Queen's and King George Hospitals, Matthew Trainer, who has vowed to improve the emergency performance.

Mr Trainer has taken over the reins at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), starting in his new role last month.

Writing in his first monthly report, Mr Trainer said problems with emergency care "run deep".

Ahead of a trust board meeting, a BHRUT report revealed that performance against the four-hour waiting standard for emergency access at its hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes in July was 64.55 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

This represents a fall from more than 80pc last May and is the fourth successive month that the percentage has dropped.

The NHS target is 95pc, although plans have been put forward to introduce a new set of standards for urgent care.

Mr Trainer said: "Improving performance against the four-hour emergency access standard is a shared responsibility.

"Too many people, of all ages, are waiting for too long. This is unfair to them and to our staff who are having to treat people in a difficult and stressful environment.

"We need to be in a position where we are consistently providing care that we would feel proud to offer to a member of our own family."

He said Dr Karim Ahmad has joined BHRUT on secondment from Barts Health NHS Trust as part of a collaboration between the two trusts.

Dr Ahmad will work with teams to improve quality and safety, Mr Trainer said.

"The solutions we are pursuing are wide ranging. They require a concerted response from across the hospitals with teams on wards ensuring beds are available in a timely manner."

The BHRUT report also revealed that patient satisfaction with their experience at the trust's emergency departments (ED) has slumped.

The percentage of people reporting a positive experience dropped to 42pc in July, down from more than 85pc in April.

The trust report said: "The majority of negative feedback from patients in ED is regarding the increased waiting times to be seen in ED.

"Whilst it is difficult to decrease waiting times in ED, the patient experience team will continue to work closely with the service to identify initiatives which ensure patients are kept informed of increased waiting times as a result of service pressures."