Romford Recorder > News > Health

Covid patients numbers declining in east London hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:42 PM January 27, 2022
Our writer was told her mother was bed blocking. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Data shows numbers of Covid patients across east London hospitals have declined over the last two weeks - Credit: PA

Covid cases among patients at east London hospitals have declined for the second week in a row, data shows.

There was a total of 153 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid at Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes yesterday (Wednesday, January 26).

A data snapshot published by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) shows this included 10 people in critical care beds.

The previous Wednesday, there were 185 Covid-19 patients - 16 of whom were in critical care beds - across the two hospitals governed by that trust.

Barts Health had a total of 297 patients with confirmed Covid at its five hospitals yesterday – down from 330 seven days earlier.

Of the current cases, 24 were in critical care beds or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen, compared with 29 last week.

The trusts runs The Royal London in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital and Newham Hospital in Plaistow, as well Whipps Cross in Leytonstone and St Bartholomew's in the City of London.

