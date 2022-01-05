News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

2021 performance numbers at Queen's and King George Hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2022
Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

BHRUT, which runs Queen's Hospital (above), has revealed its year in numbers. - Credit: Archant

The trust responsible for Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes has revealed some of its performance figures for last year.

According to its year in numbers report, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) administered more than 143,000 Covid jabs and welcomed 6,989 new babies into the world during 2021.  

The trust also carried out 69,862 CT scans and 35,759 MRI scans.  

In a bid to tackle patient backlogs, super clinics such as Bones R Us took place.  

A Covid-protected green zone was created so the hospitals could give patients care in a safe environment, and during the last year 12,468 surgeries took place there.  

More than 50 meetings have been held by the trust's five staff networks to support its workforce and there have been 280,278 emergency department attendances across both hospitals.  

A trust spokesperson said staff wellbeing measures, which were implemented in early 2021, will be continued through to 2022. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
  2. 2 Seventeen babies arrived on Christmas Day at Queen's Hospital
  3. 3 New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs
  1. 4 New Year honour for Gidea Park Co-op store manager who lobbied parliament to protect colleagues
  2. 5 Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre
  3. 6 Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings
  4. 7 Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full
  5. 8 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  6. 9 'Unscrupulous toerags' blamed for scourge of disappearing gulley covers across Havering
  7. 10 'Good fun by all': Café serves free turkey dinners for those alone on Christmas
NHS
Queen's Hospital
King George Hospital
Romford News
East London News
Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

17 Freeman Way in Hornchurch.

Data

The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021

Daniel Gayne

person
Police officers were called to the former Oldchurch hospital site in Wideford Drive to reports of "a large group fighting".

London Live News

Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Regency Court

Knife Crime

Man charged with murder after deaths of two teens appears in court

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
White Hart Lane in Collier Row.

Food and Drink

Collier Row chicken shop gets permission to extend hours and sell alcohol

Daniel Gayne

person