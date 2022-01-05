2021 performance numbers at Queen's and King George Hospitals

BHRUT, which runs Queen's Hospital (above), has revealed its year in numbers. - Credit: Archant

The trust responsible for Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes has revealed some of its performance figures for last year.

According to its year in numbers report, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) administered more than 143,000 Covid jabs and welcomed 6,989 new babies into the world during 2021.

The trust also carried out 69,862 CT scans and 35,759 MRI scans.

In a bid to tackle patient backlogs, super clinics such as Bones R Us took place.

A Covid-protected green zone was created so the hospitals could give patients care in a safe environment, and during the last year 12,468 surgeries took place there.

More than 50 meetings have been held by the trust's five staff networks to support its workforce and there have been 280,278 emergency department attendances across both hospitals.

A trust spokesperson said staff wellbeing measures, which were implemented in early 2021, will be continued through to 2022.