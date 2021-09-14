News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New academy bids to encourage careers in health and care

Michael Cox

Published: 10:37 AM September 14, 2021   
Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBD

Cllr Maureen Worby hailed the upcoming launch of the BHR Health and Care Academy - Credit: LBBD/Andreas Grieger

A training academy is set to launch this month to give people the chance to go into careers in the health sector.

The Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge (BHR) Health and Care Academy aims to offer "rewarding" careers for residents in the three boroughs.

Cllr Maureen Worby, Barking and Dagenham cabinet member for health and chair of the BHR integrated care partnership board, said she was excited about the academy's launch.

“The BHR Health and Care Academy is the catalyst for our plans around growing our workforce and addressing key issues experienced by them across the patch," she added.

Oliver Shanley, chief executive of North East London NHS Foundation Trust and Kathryn Halford, senior nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), said the academy has developed an "innovative" online dashboard to show its health and social care workforce.

A launch event will be held through Microsoft Teams on September 23 between 1pm and 3.30pm.

To join, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bhr-health-and-care-academy-launch-tickets-166266578813

