Perfect plants for relieving stress

Lavender oil is great for treating anxiety and depression. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah Archant

Stressed out Londoners can help promote calm by having certain plants in their home and garden.

The gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together their top plants for creating a less stressful environment.

A spokesman said: “Life is stressful enough, so anything natural we can add to our gardens or inside our home to alleviate some of that has to be a good thing.

“Plants like lavender and chamomile are very easy to grow in the garden and require very little care. As well as having great stress relieving properties, they look and smell amazing too.”

Here are GardeningExpress.co.uk top nine stress relieving plants.