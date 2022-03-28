The Beam Park development in Rainham has had ongoing issues relating to the future of a train station promised as part of the scheme - Credit: Ken Mears

Confirmation of a health centre at Beam Park will be a “massive relief” to residents of the troubled Rainham estate, says a local MP.

Beam Park has been subject to an ongoing dispute after it surfaced last autumn that central government had never granted support for a station which was promised as part of the development scheme.

However, some good news for the estate recently emerged when Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, said he had received confirmation that the health centre is expected to open in autumn 2023.

Mr Cruddas said the update will “come as a massive relief to the residents of Beam Park who had become concerned that the promises to deliver the health centre were being forgotten”.

A spokesperson for the NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) confirmed the opening, saying the range of services provided will be announced in due course.

They said: “To help ensure that the services delivered are best suited to the requirements of the Beam Park population, we will be working and engaging with local people and stakeholders in the coming months.”