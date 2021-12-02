BBC documentary based on BHRUT nurses scoops award
A BBC documentary based on Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) nurses has won an award.
On November 20, BBC’s Saving Our Nurses documentary scooped best daytime programme at the Royal Television Society’s North West awards.
The documentary followed the trust’s senior intern team, which is made up of experienced nurses.
The team works across Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes.
Their role within the scheme is to keep nurses in the NHS, and so far, their efforts have slashed the number of nurses leaving BHRUT.
Senior intern team lead Beverley Sawer said: “I was delighted for our team to win this award.
"We’re so proud of the work our interns do in supporting our nurses, which is more important now than ever due to the pandemic.
“Taking part in this documentary was a great way to share the work we do, and we were so proud that it boosted interest in nurses wanting to come and work at our trust when it aired last year.
"To be recognised in the Royal Television Society awards really is the icing on the cake."