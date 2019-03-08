Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge residents invited to share views on Moorfields eye hospital move

People from Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge are invited to take part in a consultation on Moorfields Eye Hospital. Picture: Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge CCG Archant

People in east London are invited to have their say on proposals to move Moorfields Eye Hospital from its century-old site to a new facility at St Pancras Hospital.

Nearly 34,000 people were referred from Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge to Moorfields Eye Hospital in City Road, Old Street in 2017/18.

The proposals are to build a new centre in St Pancras Hospital in Camden, that would bring doctors and scientists closer together to optimise developments in care and research.

After the consultation closes on Monday September 16, NHS commissioners will decide whether the proposed move should proceed to the next stage of planning.

You may also want to watch:

David Probert, chief executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital, said: "This is a crucial milestone in our ambitious proposal to design, build and operate a new, integrated eye care, research and education facility.

"Our ability to provide modern, efficient and effective treatment is achieved despite the limitations of our century-old City Road site, which sometimes means that patients do not always get the best care, delivered in modern ways.

"That is why we are looking at moving the hospital to a new purpose-built centre where we would be able to transform lives, turn research into new treatments faster and share our knowledge and understanding with the clinicians of tomorrow.

"I strongly encourage patients, staff and the wider public to use this consultation to send us their views."

The new facility could open to patients in 2025/26.

Submit your views by completing the online survey at oakhamwarp.dinksurveys.com/Moorfields or visit one of the open discussion groups at oriel-london.org.uk.