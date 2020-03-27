Video
Coronavirus: Applause across east London to thank NHS workers
PUBLISHED: 09:01 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 27 March 2020
People across east London applauded NHS staff last night as part of a nationwide thank you event.
A number of videos have been posted on Twitter capturing the occasion, at around 8pm, as people stepped outside their houses or clapped from windows or balconies.
In one video, police officers can be seen lining up outside King George Hospital in Goodmayes as they showed their gratitude towards hospital staff.