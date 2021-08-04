Covid-19: Latest figures show almost 31,000 positive cases in Havering

Published: 1:57 PM August 4, 2021

The latest figures published show that almost 31,000 people in Havering have tested positive for Covid-19 since March last year. - Credit: PA

Almost 31,000 Havering residents have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, the latest figures show.

According to a weekly report published by Havering Council, the official number of positive cases - as of July 30 - stands at 30,837.

That report also revealed that 926 people in the borough have succumbed to the virus, as per the latest information published by the Office for National Statistics.

While both numbers are sizeable, the current landscape is an improving one.

The number of cases reported in the last week is down 276 when compared to the week before.

On July 23, 939 cases were recorded. By July 30, this had dropped to 663.

This follows a period of rising cases, attributed to the Delta variant, which began in June.

On May 28, new reported cases were as low as 44. By July 16, this had peaked at 972.

Havering's incidence rate - based on the information recorded on July 30 - stands at 255 new cases per 100,000 population.

This is lower than the averages in both London (270 per 100,000) and England (287 per 100,000).

Elsewhere, Havering's vaccine programme continues at pace.

The latest NHS data shows that vaccine uptake in the borough is identical to the national average.

As of July 25, 78 per cent of the Havering population have had their first vaccine dose, with 63pc receiving their second.

Though the same as the national average, Havering's uptake eclipses that seen in east London and London.

In that regard, 64pc of people in east London have had their first dose, while it's a percentage higher across the capital overall.

In terms of second dose, the number is 45pc for east London, and 49pc in London overall.

As expected, full vaccination is more prevalent amongst the older age ranges.

Almost 95pc - 94.5 - of Havering residents over 80 have had the first dose, with 92.7pc double vaccinated.

By comparison, this drops to 58.5pc and 17.8pc in those aged 18-24 (for first and second dose respectively).

