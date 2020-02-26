The essential guide to gum procedures, how to protect your gums and reduce a gummy smile

Karen said Perfect Smile Spa changed her life and since her treatment she feels happy and confident. Picture: Perfect Smile Spa jamescarterphotography

"80 pc of the population is suffering from some form of gum disease, but many are unaware of this," says award-winning cosmetic dentist, Dr Jas Sagoo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Award-winning cosmetic dentist, Dr Jas Sagoo. Picture: Perfect Smile Spa Award-winning cosmetic dentist, Dr Jas Sagoo. Picture: Perfect Smile Spa

To make sure you're doing all you can to protect your gums we've compiled this essential guide to gum procedures and how they can help.

"Gums are a vital part of your oral hygiene. They're the anchors for your teeth and the protective barrier for your sensitive nerves, which is why you need to look after them," Jas said.

Before gum re-shaping and treatment (top left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after gum re-shaping and treatment. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa Before gum re-shaping and treatment (top left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after gum re-shaping and treatment. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa

Cosmetic surgeries and treatments can help you maintain the health of your gums and protect them against receding and gum disease.

Treatments to fix your 'gummy smile' and protect your gums

If your smile is more gum than teeth this may make you feel self-conscious or embarrassed and you may spend time covering your mouth with your hand or train yourself not to smile just to hide it.

There are treatments available to help you feel good about your smile.

- Gum lift and re-shaping

A gum lift will change the height of your gums. By reshaping your gums, it can make your teeth look larger and in proportion to them.

"People think the treatment will hurt, but it's completely painless. We use a localised anaesthetic to numb the area and the treatment only takes half an hour," Dr Jas said.

Botox in your upper lips can help balance the aesthetics of your smile and reduce the look of the size of your gums.

- Gum restoration

If you suffer from receding gums you're not alone. It's a common issue that affects many adults.

Symptoms include loose teeth, larger-looking or sensitive teeth. Common causes are gum disease, brushing your teeth too hard, clenching your jaw or grinding your teeth.

Professional restoration treatments like composite fillings, gum coloured fillings or gum surgery can help. Perfect Smile Spa can recommend a personalised treatment plan for you in a free consultation.

- Advanced oral hygiene and cleaning techniques

"Gum disease is the leading cause of tooth loss. It affects three out of four adults in the UK and research suggests it can affect other areas of the body including your lungs and your heart," Dr Jas said.

"80 pc of the population is suffering from some form of gum disease, but many are unaware of this."

Perfect Smile Spa offers a complete gum assessment. They'll analyse the overall health of your gums and supply the treatment you need to restore them and keep them healthy.

They can remove plaque and tartar build-up with effective cleaning techniques, helping to prevent gum disease, and teach you how to care for your teeth and gums day-to-day.

- Cosmetic dentistry to replace your teeth

Left untreated, gum disease can destroy your teeth and even your jawbone.

If your natural teeth can't be saved, there are cosmetic dentistry treatments available such as teeth replacements like dental implant or dentures to leave you with a glowing smile.

Book your free consultation

"Our gum treatments are quick, pain-free and people are over the moon with the results," Dr Jas said. "Our 0pc finance option will help you balance and spread the cost of any treatments."

Perfect Smile Spa client, Karen Jefferson said: "Perfect Smile Spa basically changed my life! I am now a confident and very happy woman since having my treatment. The procedure was painless and the whole team were very professional and put me at ease throughout. Perfect Smile Spa does exactly what it says on the tin, they really do give you a Perfect Smile!"

No one should have to hide their smile because they don't like the look of their gums or are suffering from gum disease.

Book a free consultation with a member of the Perfect Smile Spa team. They can recommend the best course of action fix your gummy smile and achieve the look that you want.

Find out more about Perfect Smile Spa's award-winning work at perfectsmilespa.com, email care@perfectsmilespa.co.uk, call 01708 442114 or visit 132a High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UH