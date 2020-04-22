‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

A doctor working at Romford’s Acorn Centre is thought to have died from the coronavirus.

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, a 63-year-old consultant paediatrician from India, died on April 15 at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

According to website Nursing Notes, he is one of 108 health and social care professionals to have died from the virus across the country.

North East London NHS Trust (NELFT) which manage the Acorn Centre is unable to confirm whether Dr Kalraiya died of the virus. They paid tribute to him and another staff member who died last week.

Professor Oliver Shanley OBE, chief executive at NELFT, said: “It is with deepest sadness that I have to share with you that we have tragically lost two more incredibly highly valued and respected colleagues.

“Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, community paediatrician, and Dr Mamoona Rana, core trainee in psychiatry, sadly passed away in hospital this week.

“We have shared our deepest condolences with their families and are giving them all the support possible.

“They were very highly-regarded, enormously-valued, professional and committed doctors who will be hugely missed by their colleagues.

“As well as their families, with whom we are working closely, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to their friends and work colleagues.

“We are ensuring they are supported through this difficult time and I would like to thank colleagues for the commitment, dedication and compassion they have shown.”