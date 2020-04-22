Search

Advanced search

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:52 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 22 April 2020

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Google

A doctor working at Romford’s Acorn Centre is thought to have died from the coronavirus.

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, a 63-year-old consultant paediatrician from India, died on April 15 at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

According to website Nursing Notes, he is one of 108 health and social care professionals to have died from the virus across the country.

North East London NHS Trust (NELFT) which manage the Acorn Centre is unable to confirm whether Dr Kalraiya died of the virus. They paid tribute to him and another staff member who died last week.

You may also want to watch:

Professor Oliver Shanley OBE, chief executive at NELFT, said: “It is with deepest sadness that I have to share with you that we have tragically lost two more incredibly highly valued and respected colleagues.

“Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, community paediatrician, and Dr Mamoona Rana, core trainee in psychiatry, sadly passed away in hospital this week.

“We have shared our deepest condolences with their families and are giving them all the support possible.

“They were very highly-regarded, enormously-valued, professional and committed doctors who will be hugely missed by their colleagues.

“As well as their families, with whom we are working closely, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to their friends and work colleagues.

“We are ensuring they are supported through this difficult time and I would like to thank colleagues for the commitment, dedication and compassion they have shown.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Most Read

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 22

Chris Froome celebrates one of his Tour de France wins

National League clubs ponder vote on whether to end the season

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Hammers at Home lockdown initiative unearths the club’s youngest superfan

Liam Southwood with West Ham United mascot Hammerhead (Pic: West Ham United)

Martin’s historic hat-trick in 8-1 rout of Newcastle is a keeper for Hammers

West Ham's Alvin Martin (right) tackles Tottenham Clive Allen during a Littlewoods Cup fifth round replay at White Hart Lane in February 1987
Drive 24