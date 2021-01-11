News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
5,000 coronavirus vaccines administered at Queen's and King George hospitals

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 4:51 PM January 11, 2021   
Sunny Choudhary is the 5,000th person at BHRUT to be vaccinated

Sunny Choudhary is the 5,000th person at BHRUT to get the coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: BHRUT

Queen's and King George hospitals have vaccinated their 5,000th person since opening the Covid-19 vaccination hub.

The lucky recipient was Sunny Choudhary, a radiology support worker at Queen’s Hospital, who has worked for the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University trust (BHRUT) for more than four years and was “excited” to receive his first jab as well as a complimentary box of Cadbury’s Heroes for being the 5,000th vaccine recipient and to mark the occasion. 

Speaking about the experience, he said: “I feel very happy and excited to receive my first jab. I want to keep people around me safe and I also want to get back on a plane ASAP, so it was great to receive the vaccine.

"I would encourage others to book their slot if possible as it has made me feel a lot safer. However it is important to respect personal choice. I was surprised and proud to be the 5,000th person to receive the vaccine at our hub and I am also going to enjoy my chocolates, which I will be sharing with the radiology team.”

Over recent weeks, the trust has been vaccinating BHRUT staff as well as local authority and North East London NHS Foundation Trust staff working in care homes.

