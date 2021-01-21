Queen's and King George hospitals reach 10,000 vaccinated milestone

Published: 6:12 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 6:15 PM January 21, 2021

Robert Read, who works for NELFT with vaccinator, Sharon and his tub of celebrations. - Credit: BHRUT

Exactly 10 days on from vaccinating 5,000 people, Queen's and King George hospitals have literally doubled their efforts to reach the 10,000 milestone.

That works out as 500 vaccines administered per day since January 11, with the pace being ramped up since passing the 5,000 mark.

Previously, it was averaging 185 per day since the programme started. Now, since the hub opened on December 15, the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) have been administering 270 vaccines a day.

Robert Read, who works for the North East London Foundation Trust in its equipment services department, was overcome with emotion after receiving his jab - and also received a complimentary tub of Celebrations for being the 10,000th person.

He said: “I had a heart attack last April and in August I had three stents fitted. I am classed as someone at risk so I am really grateful to have my first jab, as I want to get back to work and normality.

"To be honest, I feel quite emotional and overwhelmed to be the 10,000th person.

“It was a lovely surprise to receive a box of chocolates too. The whole Covid vaccination process has been excellent and the staff have been fantastic.

"I would definitely encourage others to book their jab when possible as we need to protect ourselves and others around us. I must also thank my vaccinator, Sharon, as she was a lovely bubbly lady.”

Over recent weeks, the trust has vaccinated care home workers, home care workers and other frontline healthcare workers, as well as its own staff.