Residents at Emerson Park flats blast housing association's 'inhumane' radio silence after emergency gas leak warning

Residents at an Emerson Park block of flats have described how they are living in fear after being left in the dark about a serious gas leak in the building.

At around 4pm on Monday, December 16, residents at Haynes Park Court, just off Slewins Lane, received an urgent text message from a number belonging to the building's housing association, L&Q.

The messsage informed them there had been a gas leak on the premises and gas supplier Cadent was set to start carrying out emergency repairs.

They were warned there may be scaffolding erected around the building.

Residents were also instructed that in the event they smelt gas they should contact an emergency number.

Upon receiving the message, a number of Haynes Park Court residents attempted to contact L&Q, but claim the contact number provided by the housing organisation went unanswered and attempts to reach the building manager were also unsuccessful.

At their wits' end, some residents then attempted to contact Cadent directly, but an employee for the company reportedly had no knowledge of the supposed gas leak.

One Haynes Park Court resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "It's not right, the way L&Q are dealing with this. I could be living on top of a gas leak that's about to explode and no one is telling me anything.

"It's inhumane to treat other human beings like this.

"To suddenly warn us, with an 'urgent' message, about an emergency involving a gas leak, to tell us we need to be aware of any smell of gas and report it immediately to an emergency number, and then refuse to answer calls or give us any more information.

"It's caused all of us so much stress."

L&Q declined to comment - instead directing all enquiries to Cadent Gas.

A spokesman for Cadent Gas confirmed the company was called to "a suspected gas escape" at a property in Haynes Court Park at 6.55pm on Monday evening (Monday December 16).

He added: "A gas escape was subsequently identified and this has now been repaired.

"We're carrying out final checks and anticipate leaving site soon."