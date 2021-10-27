Damian White: 'Everyone plays part in getting to carbon neutral by 2040'

Published: 9:53 PM October 27, 2021

COP26 is almost here and you could say time is running out; this COP meeting could be the most important one.

We have all seen first hand the impact of climate change with massive forest and bush fires, severe weather events with flooding and fluctuating temperatures.

It is quite clear we must act now, and this is why we will be announcing our plans in how the council will aim to become carbon neutral by 2040 – or sooner if possible, at cabinet in November.

We have already started on this journey, but there is much still to do and we can’t do this on our own.

It is good to see that the government is committing money towards different schemes to support this, but it is also important that everyone else plays their part too.

This includes businesses, other public sector organisations and residents.

This is why we have also set a target for the borough to achieve carbon net neutral by 2040.

To help us achieve this, we have launched the Havering Climate Challenge where we are asking everyone to tell us how they will support this.

On a different matter, I want to say how sad I was at the death of Sir David Amess and my heart goes out to his family.

He was an amazing MP for his constituents and will be missed.

Many people in the public eye face abuse online and in other forums, myself included, but it should never lead to someone’s death.